Aggies Blank Texas State, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies notched a 3-0 victory over the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday night at Ellis Field to run their home win streak to nine matches.

The Maroon & White got goals from Taylor Pounds, Barbara Olivieri and Kendall Bates with assists chipped in by Macie Kolb, Pounds, Katie Smith and Taylor Ziemer.

Texas A&M improved to 10-3-0 and now have recorded double-digit wins in all 28 campaigns along with stringing together the same number of winning seasons.

The Aggies’ narrow 1-0 lead at the intermission belied their command of the match in the first half, owning wide margins in shots (9-3), shots-on-goal (6-2) and corner kicks (9-0).

Texas A&M stretched the lead to 2-0 just before the one-hour mark with Olivieri’s team-leading sixth goal of the season. Kendall Bates added a late-goal from distance to put the dagger in.

The Aggies’ backline of Sawyer Dumond, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith held Texas State to five shots and Kenna Caldwell made three saves as Texas A&M record their seventh shutout of the season.

The second-half surge by the Aggies extended their advantages in shots (19-5), shots-on-goal (8-3) and corner kicks (14-1).

Texas A&M returns to action for their regular-season finale on April 10 as the Maroon & White host the TCU Horned Frogs for a 7 p.m. match at Ellis Field.

SCORING SUMMARY

20′ – Macie Kolb worked the ball down the right side of the pitch, centering the ball to Taylor Ziemer at the penalty spot. Ziemer used one touch to skirt the ball off to Taylor Pounds who put the ball past the goalkeeper on the left. A&M 1, TXST 0.

60′ – Olivieri scored from the right side on a pass from Pounds. A&M 2, TXST 0.

86′ – Katie Smith centered the ball to Kendall Bates from the right side. Bates sent a shot in from 30 yards into the right upper 90. A&M 3, TXST 0.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the team’s performance tonight…

“I thought that Texas State played really hard. Kat Connor was my first assistant coach here at A&M and started that program. They are known for being incredibly organized and they were again tonight. They worked hard, the goalkeeper made some super saves and they made it difficult for us. We had to score three really good goals.”

Freshman Midfielder Taylor Pounds

On scoring her first goal at Ellis Field…

“I’ve just grown up coming to games and it is just such a cool atmosphere. And for that to finally happen to me, it was really cool and it was a surreal experience.”