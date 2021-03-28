Aggies fall to Arizona in Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost to Arizona 74-59 Saturday night in a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. The Aggies end the season with a record of 25-3. This was the Aggies third straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Aaliyah Wilson led Texas A&M in scoring with 17 points. She also had 10 rebounds. Kayla Wells finished with 14 points. N’Dea Jones scored 10 points. Aari McDonald led Arizona with 31 points.

Arizona is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The Wildcats will face Indiana in the Elite Eight.

No. 2 Texas A&M 59, No. 3 Arizona 74 - NCAA Tournament Postgame Notes

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Postgame Notes

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 – Mercado RegionalNo. 2 Texas A&M 59, No. 3 Arizona 74Alamodome (San Antonio)

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M concludes the 2020-21 season with a 25-3 overall record and a 2-1 NCAA Tournament performance.

· Arizona advances to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history and now holds a 19-5 overall record.

· The Wildcats even the all-time series with the Aggies at 3-3.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M is now 29-16 in NCAA Tournament games all-time.

· After trailing by as many as eight, the Aggies utilized an 11-3 run beginning at the 5:17 mark of the second quarter to cut the deficit to three at halftime, 35-32.

· The Maroon & White outrebounded the Wildcats by a 37-29 margin.

· A&M shot at a higher clip from the field, sinking 47.1% of their attempted shots compared to Arizona’s 46% mark.

· The Aggies once again capitalized on their advantage in the paint, outscoring the Wildcats by a 34-26 margin down low.

· The Maroon & White began its Sweet 16 matchup with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson

· Texas A&M utilized the same starting lineup in every game this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Aaliyah Wilson led the team in scoring with 17 points and added 10 rebounds, good enough for her third double-double of the season.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native scored in double figures 22 times this season and 41 times in her career.

· Wilson has hauled in double digits on the boards in four games in her career, all this season.

· Kayla Wells finished with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 37 minutes of play.

· The Dallas native scored in double figures 15 times in the 2020-21 season and 65 times in her career.

· N’dea Jones completed the season with a 10-point performance, marking her 19th double-digit scoring game this season and 48th in her career.

· Ciera Johnson snagged 10 rebounds in the Sweet 16 matchup, marking her 8th 10+ rebound performance this year and 25th of her career.

· Jordan Nixon had a game-high five assists in 30 minutes of action, her 8th 5+ assist game this season and 16th of her career.

· A&M Head Coach Gary Blair completes the 2020-21 season and now holds an 838-333 record all-time with a 430-170 mark in Aggieland.

· In the NCAA Tournament, the Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer is now 41-25.

