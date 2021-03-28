Aggies Win Four Events, Deadmon Clocks World-Leading Time

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field teams recorded four event titles, while Bryce Deadmon ran a world-leading 400m time as the Aggies concluded the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Saturday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

After two successful days of competition, the Maroon & White won two event titles on the track and one in the field events to bring Texas A&M’s event title total to four. Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump “B” competition Friday afternoon.

Bryce Deadmon won the men’s 400m invitational with a personal best time of 44.62, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. His time makes him the third best performer in Aggie history.

Shortly after, Aggie teammates James Smith II and Moitalel Mpoke went toe-to-toe in the 400m hurdles as Smith’s final lean proved to be the difference maker to winning the event at 49.99. Mpoke clocked a personal best 50.01, it was the second time Mpoke ran a personal best in the event after running 50.10 in the prelims on Thursday.

Devon Achane placed second in the 200m with a personal best time of 20.31, it ranks him No. 2 in the NCAA and he became the 11th best performer in Aggie history.

In the field events, Deborah Acquah won the women’s triple jump “A” competition with a school record mark of 13.86m/45-5.75. Her mark currently leads the NCAA. Lamara Distin became the third best performer in Aggie history in the high jump after placing second with a personal best clearance of 1.85m/6-0.75.

Up Next

The Aggies travel back to Austin for a dual meet against the long horns on Saturday April 3.