Blinn falls at No. 4 Kilgore in season opener

Blinn Buccaneers Football logo
Blinn Buccaneers Football logo(KBTX)
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT
KILGORE, Texas — The Blinn College football team fell to No. 4 Kilgore College, 56-21, in the season opener Saturday on the road.

With the loss, the Buccaneers are now 0-1 overall and in conference play.

“Kilgore is a very good football team and they are worth their No. 4 ranking,” head coach Ryan Mahon said. “When you make mistakes like we did against a team like that, things happen that we can’t come back from, but the good thing is that we can learn from it. At times we really executed well, and we did do some good things that we can build upon.”

Kilgore was the first on the board with a touchdown for an early 7-0 lead. Blinn evened the score when Chandler Rogers scored on a one-yard run with 3:23 showing. The Rangers scored the next two touchdowns to take back a 21-7 lead. Rogers quickly answered back in the final 43 seconds with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Imiee Cooksey for Blinn to trail, 21-14.

The Rangers extended their lead to 36-14 in the second quarter. With 2:16 left to go, Chase Davidson caught an 85-yard pass from Rogers for Blinn’s final touchdown. Kilgore kicked a field goal to lead 39-21 before the break.

Kilgore put a stop to Blinn’s offensive game in the third quarter and led 53-21 moving into the fourth quarter. The Rangers kicked one field goal in the final quarter to seal a 56-21 victory.

Next, the Buccaneers will host conference opponent Cisco College in the home opener on Saturday, April 3, at 4 p.m. at Cub Stadium.

