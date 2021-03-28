Brazos Valley Cares hosts annual Steak your Support fundraiser
The annual event raises money for veteran services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The nonprofit Brazos Valley Cares hosted its annual Steak your Support fundraiser Saturday at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.
To date, Brazos Valley cares has raised over five hundred thousand dollars to support veterans and their families with everything from utility bills, rent, and grocery assistance. The nonprofit supports other organizations such as the American Legion, wreaths across America, and the Museum of the American GI.
One of BV Cares’ main missions is to provide psychological, emotional, and physiological support to veterans and their families.
Carrie Elk is the keynote speaker for the event. Elk is the founder of the Elk Institute for Psychological Health & Performance. She says her passion is to help veterans overcome mental health issues such as PTSD.
“With the generous support of the people of Brazos Valley, they have raised enough money to bring me back for two different weeks,” said Elk. “I’m able to treat ten veterans in Brazos Valley because of Brazos Valley Cares.”
