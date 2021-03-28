Casas Claims Third NCAA Title to Close Out Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior Shaine Casas concluded a historic week at NCAA Championships with his third individual title of the week. The Aggies matched their best team finish at the season-ending meet, taking 10th with 151 points.

It was a tight battle in the 200 back, but Casas was able to get to the wall first and close out the successful week while lowering his own school record with a time of 1:35.75 to claim the title. This marked the fifth record-breaking performance of the week for Casas, as he has now been a part of 18 school record-breaking performances this season. In total he holds nine individual school records and has been a part of all five school relay records.

Casas became the fourth swimmer, along with Cal’s Ryan Hoffer, since 2000 to win all three of their individual events at NCAA Championships. He also set a new pool record at the Greensboro Aquatic Center and was just two-tenths of a second off the NCAA and American records. The McAllen, Texas native now holds five of the 11 fastest times in the history of the 200 back.

Senior Mark Theall also added points on the final day for the Aggies, posting a time of 42.62 in the 100 free to earn Honorable Mention All-America honors for the second time this week.

The 400 free relay team of junior Kaloyan Bratanov, senior Mark Theall, freshman Carter Nelson and freshman Elijah Sohn earned a 16th-place finish with a time of 2:51.45 in the final event of the meet.

In prelims, sophomore Andres Puente and freshman Alex Sanchez swam times of 1:54.96 and 1:55.82, in the 200 breast respectively.

Top Finishes

200 Back – Shaine Casas – 1:35.75*

100 Free – Mark Theall – 42.62

200 Breast – Andres Puente - 1:54.96

400 Free Relay – Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Theall, Carter Nelson, Elijah Sohn – 2:51.45

*denotes first place