Experience US military history during Museum of the American G.I’S Living History weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is bringing the United States military history to life through battles, tank rides, and living history displays from March 27-28.

For Leisha Mullins, Secretary and Treasurer of the Museum of the American G.I., the weekend is about teaching people history in a new way.

“So the weekend is all about our Living History Weekend. Its f or people to come out and experience history in action, so they can actually see the vehicles move,” said Mullins. “They can see what World War I trench battle would look like. What a World War II battle would kind of be like in advance on the ground, so it just about being able to experience history in a new way.”

HAPPENING NOW: The Museum of the American G.I. Living History Weekend.



The Museum of the American G.I., said 1,800 people attended the first day of the outdoor event and guests seemed to really enjoy the day.

While they are on the grounds, guests can take in different battles, in which they can truly feel the boom of the fire of the tanks and see military maneuvers take place. Guests are also surrounded by different historical experiences like trench tours, living history displays, demonstrations, vendors, and more.

Additionally, there will also be hands-on experiences like shooting a 75mm Pack Howitzer, riding in a WWII tank or WWII half-track, and more.

One-day tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for kids (5-11), kids under 5 years old are free.

Two-day tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for kids, kids under 5 years old are free.

No parking will be available on site. Guests will have access to free parking at Santa’s Wonderland’s new Blitzen Lot.

Schedule of Events (times are subject to change)

SATURDAY – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

9:30 a.m. – Gates Open

10:30 a.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

11:30 a.m. – WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

12:30 p.m. – History in Action (WWII Arena)

2:30 p.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

4:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

10:00 – 11:15 a.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Trench Tours (WWI Arena)

1:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

3:30 – 5:00 p.m. – Trench Tours

SUNDAY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

9:30 a.m.– Gates Open

11:00 a.m.– WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)

12:30 p.m.– History in Action (WWII Arena)

2:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

10:00 – 12:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

11:30 – 1:30 p.m.– Trench Tours (WWI Arena)

2:45 – 3:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

