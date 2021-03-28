Advertisement

Experience US military history during Museum of the American G.I’S Living History weekend

One day left to experience the Living History weekend.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is bringing the United States military history to life through battles, tank rides, and living history displays from March 27-28.

For Leisha Mullins, Secretary and Treasurer of the Museum of the American G.I., the weekend is about teaching people history in a new way.

“So the weekend is all about our Living History Weekend. Its f or people to come out and experience history in action, so they can actually see the vehicles move,” said Mullins. “They can see what World War I trench battle would look like. What a World War II battle would kind of be like in advance on the ground, so it just about being able to experience history in a new way.”

The Museum of the American G.I., said 1,800 people attended the first day of the outdoor event and guests seemed to really enjoy the day.

While they are on the grounds, guests can take in different battles, in which they can truly feel the boom of the fire of the tanks and see military maneuvers take place. Guests are also surrounded by different historical experiences like trench tours, living history displays, demonstrations, vendors, and more.

Additionally, there will also be hands-on experiences like shooting a 75mm Pack Howitzer, riding in a WWII tank or WWII half-track, and more.

Click here to learn more about the weekend and each of the activities.

One-day tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for kids (5-11), kids under 5 years old are free.

Two-day tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for kids, kids under 5 years old are free.

No parking will be available on site. Guests will have access to free parking at Santa’s Wonderland’s new Blitzen Lot.

Schedule of Events (times are subject to change)

SATURDAY – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

  • 9:30 a.m. – Gates Open
  • 10:30 a.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)
  • 11:30 a.m. – WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)
  • 12:30 p.m. – History in Action (WWII Arena)
  • 2:30 p.m. – WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)
  • 4:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

  • 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)
  • 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Trench Tours (WWI Arena)
  • 1:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)
  • 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. – Trench Tours

SUNDAY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reenactments and Special Demonstration

  • 9:30 a.m.– Gates Open
  • 11:00 a.m.– WWI Skirmish (WWI Arena)
  • 12:30 p.m.– History in Action (WWII Arena)
  • 2:00 p.m.– WWII Skirmish (WWII Arena)

Vehicle Rides and Trench Tours

  • 10:00 – 12:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)
  • 11:30 – 1:30 p.m.– Trench Tours (WWI Arena)
  • 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.– Tank and Half-Track Rides (WWII Arena)

The museum says this year’s event is going to be bigger and better than ever!

Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
Chad Prather plans to run as a Republican and challenge current Texas Governor Republican, Greg...
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
The Briarcrest Retail Center is expected to be finished in a few months.
New retail center being built in Bryan
College Station Fire Department receiving water from students at Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department
Car crashes into building in College Station
Driver crashes into College Station bank building

Latest News

Aggie fans gather at a local restaurant to watch A&M women’s basketball in the Sweet 16
Aggie fans gather at local restaurant to watch the Sweet 16
Saturday Night Weather Update 3/27
Saturday Night Weather Update 3/27
Living history
Museum of the American G.I. hosts Living History Weekend
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire...
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department