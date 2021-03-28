Advertisement

Fairfield: Local fire department hosts vigil for wounded DPS Trooper

A prayer vigil was held for Trooper Chad Walker in Fairfield, Texas.
A prayer vigil was held for Trooper Chad Walker in Fairfield, Texas.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of people gathered at the Freestone County Courthouse where a vigil was held for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker.

The vigil was organized by members of the Fairfield Fire Department who frequently worked with Walker on multiple calls in the past.

The department’s Chaplain, Andrew Weitner, says he and the crew always had a good working relationship.

They spoke about how professional Walker is as a law enforcement officer and, more importantly, how incredible he is as a father.

“You can see the heart of a father, the heart of a servant, someone that knows and recognizes that he’s going out to put his life on the line not only for his children, but also for the community,” Weitner said.

“It doesn’t stop here. Just like anything or any opportunity, The chance to continue to intercede, the chance to pray for him is still necessary.”

That message of prayer and support has spread all across Central Texas with thousands of people commenting their support using the hashtag #walkerstrong.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
Chad Prather plans to run as a Republican and challenge current Texas Governor Republican, Greg...
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
College Station Fire Department receiving water from students at Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department
The Briarcrest Retail Center is expected to be finished in a few months.
New retail center being built in Bryan
The Big Event 2021 kicks off the morning of March 27.
WATCH: The Big Event kicks off 2021 day of service

Latest News

The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Living history
Experience US military history during Museum of the American G.I’S Living History weekend
Aggie fans gather at a local restaurant to watch A&M women’s basketball in the Sweet 16
Aggie fans gather at local restaurant to watch the Sweet 16
Saturday Night Weather Update 3/27
Saturday Night Weather Update 3/27
Living history
Museum of the American G.I. hosts Living History Weekend