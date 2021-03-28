Advertisement

Local church takes part in vaccine clinic

The clinic gave out a total of 50 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to distribute vaccines to under-served communities across Brazos County the health district hosted a vaccine clinic Saturday. The clinic was primarily for senior citizens and those who don’t have access to email, internet, or transportation to register for a vaccine.

Beverly Nutall, a nurse and church member at Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan helped organize the event. She says she sees the challenges the community faces when it comes to getting vaccines out to under-served communities across Brazos County.

“They’re having problems signing up,” said Nutall. “So I thought it would be wise to try and see if we could get them their vaccine shots.”

Allen Chapel AME’s pastor Tamika Baker received her shot on Saturday. She says she was thankful for the opportunity that was made available for her members. Baker says she also wanted to take this opportunity to take the vaccine with her members to lead by example.

“I wanted to lead by example and come out and get the vaccine here in front of my members, and that would encourage those that have not made the decision to get the vaccine,” said Baker. “People are still dying from this disease, and so we want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity no matter where they live, their social and economic status that they would also have the same opportunity.”

Printess Maddox, city councilman for the city of Bryan’s Single Member District No. 2 says it’s going to take a community effort to get the vaccines out and praises the efforts of Allen Chapel as well as the health district to make the vaccine clinic possible. Maddox hopes that other churches will take the lead and advocate for vaccines for their members and community.

“I think if we can get more of our churches involved like Allen Chapel got involved especially in the under-served communities, they’ll be a great service to the district and to The city of Bryan,” said Maddox. ”I’d like to see them get out and try to get vaccinated. Those that need help, I’d like to see them reach out to the Brazos County Hub, Brazos County Health Department, and even their own medical doctors to make sure that they can get vaccinated.”

