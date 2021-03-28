Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman at a funeral home.

On Saturday afternoon at around 4:54 p.m., Sergeant Mark Nanny with the Corsicana Police Department witnesses a man chasing a woman near North Business 45 at the intersection of Oak Grove Road.

According to police, Sergeant Nanny immediately initiated a U-turn and used his vehicle to shield the woman and the suspect immediately ran away to an area behind a nearby funeral home.

The woman reported to Sergeant Nanny that she was fleeing the man who had been shooting at her and who she claimed just shot her sister at the funeral home.

The sergeant located the shooting victim and immediately called for back up and emergency personnel, police say.

The Corsicana Fire and Rescue Paramedics arrived at 4:56 p.m. and the victim was pronounce dead shortly thereafter.

The firearm believed to be used in the murder was located by officers at the scene of the homicide, police say.

Corporal Travis Wallace initiated a phone call to the suspect on his cell phone and was able to quickly negotiate his peaceful surrender.

The suspect was placed into custody in the area of 1500 block of Navarro Drive.

The CPD‘s criminal investigative division is currently investigating the case.

Additional information will be released pending the close of the investigation. The suspect was not identified.

