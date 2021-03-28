Advertisement

Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home

The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by a man.(VNL)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman at a funeral home.

On Saturday afternoon at around 4:54 p.m., Sergeant Mark Nanny with the Corsicana Police Department witnesses a man chasing a woman near North Business 45 at the intersection of Oak Grove Road.

According to police, Sergeant Nanny immediately initiated a U-turn and used his vehicle to shield the woman and the suspect immediately ran away to an area behind a nearby funeral home.

The woman reported to Sergeant Nanny that she was fleeing the man who had been shooting at her and who she claimed just shot her sister at the funeral home.

The sergeant located the shooting victim and immediately called for back up and emergency personnel, police say.

The Corsicana Fire and Rescue Paramedics arrived at 4:56 p.m. and the victim was pronounce dead shortly thereafter.

The firearm believed to be used in the murder was located by officers at the scene of the homicide, police say.

Corporal Travis Wallace initiated a phone call to the suspect on his cell phone and was able to quickly negotiate his peaceful surrender.

The suspect was placed into custody in the area of 1500 block of Navarro Drive.

The CPD‘s criminal investigative division is currently investigating the case.

Additional information will be released pending the close of the investigation. The suspect was not identified.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
Chad Prather plans to run as a Republican and challenge current Texas Governor Republican, Greg...
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
College Station Fire Department receiving water from students at Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department
The Briarcrest Retail Center is expected to be finished in a few months.
New retail center being built in Bryan
The Big Event 2021 kicks off the morning of March 27.
WATCH: The Big Event kicks off 2021 day of service

Latest News

Living history
Experience US military history during Museum of the American G.I’S Living History weekend
Aggie fans gather at a local restaurant to watch A&M women’s basketball in the Sweet 16
Aggie fans gather at local restaurant to watch the Sweet 16
Saturday Night Weather Update 3/27
Saturday Night Weather Update 3/27
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines expected in the Brazos Valley next week as allotments from the...
Washington County hub left off of week 16 COVID-19 vaccine allocations