Saturday night rain and thunderstorms moving through the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley’s next weak cold front will move through the area Saturday night and very early Sunday morning. As this north wind turns in, a broken line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to pass through along and ahead of it.

Forecast Radar for the Brazos Valley as we head into the dark, evening hours.



Line of storms forming from the Brazos River near Hearne to I-45 at Buffalo expected to head south/southeast



While the overall expectation is for these storms to remain non-severe, stronger activity could produce:

Frequent lightning

Heavy rain to the tune of rainfall rates between 1.5″ and 2″ per hour (how much rain could fall if the storm remained stationary in one location for 60 minutes)

Wind gusts 30mph+

Small hail to the size of a pea or larger

Those in the Central and Eastern Brazos Valley are most likely to have rain tap on the rooftop through early Sunday morning. Estimated time of arrival for Bryan-College Station is 10pm, if this line manages to hold together beyond sunset.

More details and a complete look at what to expect through the night are included in the video above.

