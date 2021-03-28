Severe storms cause damage in East Texas Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong storms rolled through portions of East Texas Saturday afternoon/evening, causing damage in multiple areas.

One particular thunderstorm that initially developed over Houston County was tornado warned after it pushed east, out of the Brazos Valley. This storm would eventually cause damage around Mount Enterprise and Carthage, TX.

Multiple houses are reported to have significant damage to roofs, fencing, and uprooted trees.

Mount Enterprise TX. If I duplicate a photos, sorry. I ha e 100 things going on right now. pic.twitter.com/r4GQ2EnIrW — Bob Pack (@BobPackWX) March 28, 2021

Large tree snapped off 4 miles SSW of Rusk TX. Tree laying west, other debris opposite direction. Highway 23 impassible. @NWSShreveport pic.twitter.com/d5DEqFvWyu — Bob Pack (@BobPackWX) March 27, 2021

