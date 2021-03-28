Severe storms cause damage in East Texas Saturday

Advertisement

Strong storms cause damage in East Texas Saturday(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong storms rolled through portions of East Texas Saturday afternoon/evening, causing damage in multiple areas.

One particular thunderstorm that initially developed over Houston County was tornado warned after it pushed east, out of the Brazos Valley. This storm would eventually cause damage around Mount Enterprise and Carthage, TX.

Multiple houses are reported to have significant damage to roofs, fencing, and uprooted trees.

