Warren’s Bat Helps Aggies Complete Sweep of No. 23 South Carolina

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aided by a stellar performance in the batter’s box by freshman outfielder Bre Warren, Texas A&M softball posted a 2-1 victory against No. 23 South Carolina, to complete the series sweep of the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

With the team’s third straight victory in the books, Texas A&M climbs to 23-5 overall with a strong 4-2 start to the Southeastern Conference regular season. In addition, the Aggies recorded their first SEC series sweep at Davis Diamond since the state-of-the-art facility opened against the Auburn Tigers on April 27-29, 2018. In defeat, South Carolina drops to 17-10 with an 0-6 start in SEC play.

After an uneventful top of the first inning, Warren sent her first collegiate home run over the right field wall to give the Aggies an early 1-0 lead. South Carolina loaded the bases with no outs in the top half of the second, but came up empty thanks to an expert defensive effort from the Maroon & White. After excellent baserunning by the Aggies, Warren continued her spectacular afternoon in the batter’s box with a single in the bottom of the fifth that sent Madi Jatzlau home to expand the lead to 2-0. South Carolina added a run in the top of the seventh, but Makinzy Herzog’s strikeout in the Gamecock’s final at-bat secured the win.

The series featured a wide array of impressive performances by the Aggies, highlighted by strong starts in all three games. A&M outscored South Carolina in the first inning by a 9-0 margin and an 18-6 differential overall. In the all-time series between the two programs, the Maroon & White improve to 27-15 overall with a 12-3 mark in Aggieland.

On the afternoon, the College Station, Texas, native Warren, finished 2-for-2 in the box while batting in a pair of runs. In addition to her home run ball, the freshman now leads the Aggies with a .451 batting average. A&M’s designated player, Kelly Martinez, recorded her second hit of the series in the bottom of the third and finished 1-for-2 on the day.

In the circle, Herzog continued her standout junior campaign by pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts and scattering three hits. The Missouri City, Texas, native allowed only one run in her 10th start of the season. Herzog has pitched seven complete games this year and boasts a 9-1 overall record.

