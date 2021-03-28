Washington County hub left off of week 16 COVID-19 vaccine allocations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of State Health Services released its week 16 COVID-19 vaccine allocations Saturday afternoon.

These vaccines are expected to be administered beginning Monday.

County: Week 14 Providers: Week 15 Providers: Week 16 Providers: Week 14 Vaccines Allotted: Week 15 Vaccines Allotted: Week 16 Vaccines Allotted: Brazos County 7 3 7 5,700 7,540 8,040 Burleson County 2 2 3 200 300 300 Grimes County 3 0 1 400 0 100 Leon County 1 0 2 100 0 300 Madison County 1 1 3 100 100 300 Milam County 4 0 1 600 500 500 Robertson County 4 0 3 400 0 500 Washington County 1 3 2 3,000 3,600 200

Over in Washington County, the Washington County hub is slated not to receive any vaccine doses; however, two providers in the county will be getting allocations.

In regard to previous weeks, Brazos County is looking to receive more doses during week 16 with four more providers than in week 15.

Grimes, Leon, and Robertson County will receive doses next week, unlike the week before, when these counties did not receive any allocations. Grimes County dropped down to 100 vaccines, all going to the TDCJ Luther Unit.

