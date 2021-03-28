Washington County hub left off of week 16 COVID-19 vaccine allocations
2 other providers in Washington County have received vaccine allocations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of State Health Services released its week 16 COVID-19 vaccine allocations Saturday afternoon.
These vaccines are expected to be administered beginning Monday.
|County:
|Week 14 Providers:
|Week 15 Providers:
|Week 16 Providers:
|Week 14 Vaccines Allotted:
|Week 15 Vaccines Allotted:
|Week 16 Vaccines Allotted:
|Brazos County
|7
|3
|7
|5,700
|7,540
|8,040
|Burleson County
|2
|2
|3
|200
|300
|300
|Grimes County
|3
|0
|1
|400
|0
|100
|Leon County
|1
|0
|2
|100
|0
|300
|Madison County
|1
|1
|3
|100
|100
|300
|Milam County
|4
|0
|1
|600
|500
|500
|Robertson County
|4
|0
|3
|400
|0
|500
|Washington County
|1
|3
|2
|3,000
|3,600
|200
Over in Washington County, the Washington County hub is slated not to receive any vaccine doses; however, two providers in the county will be getting allocations.
In regard to previous weeks, Brazos County is looking to receive more doses during week 16 with four more providers than in week 15.
Grimes, Leon, and Robertson County will receive doses next week, unlike the week before, when these counties did not receive any allocations. Grimes County dropped down to 100 vaccines, all going to the TDCJ Luther Unit.
