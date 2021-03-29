Advertisement

Aggie Men Ranked No. 2, Women No. 6 in USTFCCCA National Polls

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – After a successful start to the 2021 outdoor season, the Texas A&M men’s track & field team ranked No. 2 and the women’s team No. 6 in the Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Associations outdoor track & field national ratings index, the organization announced Monday.

In week one of the polls, the Aggie men opened up at No. 2. The Maroon & White has started the season ranked No. 2 in three of the past four outdoor campaigns (2016, 2018, 2019).

The men own seven marks ranked in the top-10 in the nation, including Bryce Deadmon who leads the country in the 400m at 44.62 and ranks No. 1 in the world. The 400m hurdles duo of James Smith II and Moitalel Mpoke hold two of the top three rankings in the NCAA. Smith is No. 2 at 49.95 and Mpoke No. 3 at 50.01.

Devon Achane is ranked No. 3 in the nation in the 200m (20.31), while Carlton Orange is No. 6 in the 800m (1:48.45).

In the relays, the 4x100m group of Emmanuel Yeboah, Achane, Jace Comick and Lance Broome rank No. 3 with a season best time of 38.79. The 4x400m group of Omajuwa Etiwe, Deadmon, Smith and Devin Dixon sit No. 8 in the country at 3:06.33.

The Aggie women’s team enters the week one polls at No. 6 in the nation. Individually, the Maroon & White hold four top-10 marks in the nation, including Deborah Acquah who leads the country in the triple jump at 13.86m/45-5.75. Fellow Aggie, Ciynamon Stevenson ranks No. 8 in the triple jump (13.19m/43-3.25).

Lamara Distin and Tierra Robinson-Jones each rank in the top-10 in their respective event, Distin in the high jump at No. 2 with a season best clearance of 1.85m/6-0.75 and Robinson-Jones No. 6 in the 400m with a time of 51.94.

The women’s 4x100m relay of Zhane Smith, Kaylah Robinson, Laila Owens and Immanuela Aliu rank No. 3 in the NCAA at 43.87.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

