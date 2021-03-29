A&M expert: Suez blockage revealed “fragile” global trade system

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Suez canal is back open today after a ship got stuck and blocked traffic through the waterway for nearly a week. The blockage cost billions of dollars in global trade that could be felt in economies around the world, including our own.

Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service experts Eric Lewis and Raymond Robertson joined First News at Four to provide some perspective on how the temporary delay in trade affected us here in the Brazos Valley.

They say the blockage shouldn’t affect Texas much but that the whole ordeal highlighted how quickly global trading can be interrupted. They pointed to similar stops caused by the Great Recession and COVID-19.

“These events all kinda contribute to the sense that people have that these global value chains that are now characterizing production everywhere are a lot more fragile than people thought,” Robertson said, “so people are starting to wonder what measures we might take to increase the resilience of our production worldwide.”

