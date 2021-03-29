Appointments still available at Washington County hub
Although the hub was not allocated any doses for week 16, they still have doses available
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Vaccine officials at the Washington County vaccine hub say there are about 2,000 appointments available for Tuesday. Although the hub was not allocated any doses for week 16, they still have doses available.
Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is open for anyone 18 years and older. To register, go to https://wacounty.saferestart.net/. First dose appointments will be scheduled for Tuesday March 30.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.