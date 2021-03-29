Appointments still available at Washington County hub

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Vaccine officials at the Washington County vaccine hub say there are about 2,000 appointments available for Tuesday. Although the hub was not allocated any doses for week 16, they still have doses available.

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is open for anyone 18 years and older. To register, go to https://wacounty.saferestart.net/. First dose appointments will be scheduled for Tuesday March 30.

3/29/21 Update: SubHUB has 2,500 vaccines available for tomorrow for first doses. Register at https://wacounty.saferestart.net Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, March 29, 2021

