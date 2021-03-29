Be Remarkable: A.J. Renold is saving lives in her role at the American Red Cross

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- The team running the hub at the Brazos Center in Bryan has administered more than 50,000 COVID-19 shots. One of the organizers of this operation is A.J. Renold. She’s been in charge of getting volunteers here to do the work.

“I’ve just asked people to come help and they show up.”

In addition to the exhausting job at the hub, Renold also runs the local American Red Cross chapter. She’s been in charge of blood drives, services to the Armed Forces, and recently helped get donated water to communities affected by last month’s winter weather. All this while also making sure her Red Cross staff and volunteer respond to area emergencies like home fires.

Cindy Wolfe nominated Renold for the Be Remarkable award.

“She’s been so kind and compassionate and it’s all about helping people I think before herself and I thought this was a way to recognize her because she rocks the house,” said Wolfe.

Renold says it’s the support she has from the community that makes her mission every day successful.

“Thankfully with Red Cross I have the freedom to mobilize people and I’ve been here a while now and people want to help. So, it hasn’t been that hard to get people to work and here at 6:30 in the morning. The partnerships that we have with different organizations are incredible and we have 90 people that show up here at 6:30 in the morning five days a week and 180 volunteers a day working 12 hours a day sometimes,” said Renold.

Renold has also been a longtime advocate for children and has helped many other organizations and nonprofits in the area.

Her leadership here and all across the community is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present AJ Renold with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

