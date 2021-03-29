Advertisement

Bennett Claims Old Waverly Collegiate Crown

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 28, 2021
WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M junior Sam Bennett tallied his second individual title of 2021 with a victory at Mississippi State’s Old Waverly Collegiate Championship on Sunday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, fired a 2-under par 70 in the weather-delayed final round to get to 11-under for the tournament, which was two strokes better than Eli Scott of Georgia. Next up for Bennett is a spot in next week’s Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio. Bennett received a PGA Tour exemption by winning the Cabo Collegiate at the TPC San Antonio earlier this month.

“I’m so pumped getting a win before heading to the Valero Texas Open,” Bennett said. “It was a great way to prepare by playing against such a strong field at Old Waverly. My confidence level is through the roof and I cannot wait to get to San Antonio and tee it up against the best in the world. This win just makes the experience a little sweeter.”

Added head coach Brian Kortan, “Sam is extremely focused and he’s playing really well right now. I’m excited to see him get a chance to tee it up against the PGA Tour guys. I hope he’s able to slow down and enjoy it. He’s a competitive son of a gun.”

With Bennett leading the way, the Aggies placed in a tie for second in the Old Waverly team standings behind No. 13 Georgia, who were 4-under on Sunday and 20-under for the tournament. Matching the Aggies at 10-under was host Mississippi State. Rounding out the team standings were Vanderbilt (-3), Tennessee (-3), Arkansas (-2), LSU (-2), East Tennessee State (+2), Ole Miss (+4), Texas Tech (+6), Alabama (+8), Little Rock (+11), Kansas State (+15) and Southern Mississippi (+16).

“We needed to be a little tougher, more resilient today,” Kortan said. “We started pretty well but we had some hiccups that derailed us a little bit. But it was a positive experience. We put up good scores on a great golf course and we beat a bunch of good teams.”

Other Aggie finishers were freshman Daniel Rodrigues in a tie for 16th at 1-under (73-70-72), senior Walker Lee in a tie for 27th at 1-over (71-69-74), senior Dan Erickson in a tie for 40th at 3-over (72-69-78), sophomore William Paysse in a tie for 46th at 4-over (75-70-75) and senior Brandon Smith in a tie for 68th at 6-over (75-74-76).

