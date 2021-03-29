Advertisement

Brazos County Vaccination hub operating under new eligibility guidelines

This week 5,000 people are expected to receive their first dose at the hub.
Nearly 2,000 people will get their first dose of the vaccine Monday at the Brazos County Vaccination hub.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday, all adult Texans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, all vaccines are available for anyone 18 and older, however, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older. The Brazos County Vaccination hub distributes the two-dose Moderna vaccine, meaning those signing up through the hub must be 18 years or older.

Officials say 5,000 first dose appointments were made available Friday and filled shortly after.

“Each category brought different levels of excitement, but with this age group is seems as though the spots are filling up tremendously fast,” said Tradd Mills, Brazos County Vaccination hub Incident Commander.

Monday, 1,856 first dose appointments were scheduled by many who have been waiting their turn to get the shot.

“I was waiting very impatiently,” said Eliza Young a Bryan resident. “All I do is work at home and it gets very monotonous. I’d like to just go do something fun for once and see some friends, maybe expand my little COVID bubble just a bit would be great.”

Some like Klaudia Kocurek say it will help put her mind at ease as she continues working with the public.

“I’ve been working through the pandemic at Texas A&M so I kept coming into contact with people and I just want to stay safe while doing so,” said Kocurek.

Others like Eduardo Berber say they’re hoping this will create a more normal year.

“The last year was rough but I’m excited to kind of see an end to this you know? The vaccines are a big step in that direction,” said Berber.

The Brazos County Vaccination hub appointments are made available for scheduling every Friday at 10:00 a.m. you can do so by clicking here or by calling 979-703-1545 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

