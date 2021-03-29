Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial hosts inaugural ceremony for Vietnam veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans was held at the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Downtown Bryan for the first time Sunday.

Since the monument was unveiled in 2014, similar ceremonies have been held for both Memorial and Veterans Day each year, but Sunday’s event was the first specifically focused on those who served in Vietnam.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29.

Gerry Hince is the president of the local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937.

“We wanted to do something in this community where we remember Vietnam,” Hince said. “We know the Veterans Park is phenomenal. They’ve got that beautiful helicopter with Vietnam veterans coming out of it to include John Velasquez, but we wanted something here in Bryan, and by gosh we have something.”

All the names on the monument honor those who gave their lives fighting in the war, while the names on the bricks surrounding the monument remember those who served. All the names belong to those who once called Bryan-College Station home or are relatives of those who have done so.

“For the most part, you can walk around there and say, ‘Oh, I had him as a teacher,’ or ‘Oh, runs the local so-and-so,’” Hince said. “Every once in a while, I’ll go past it and see one of the guys whose name is on the brick with a little grandchild who’s pointing it out. It’s just kind of neat, and that’s the moment this is about.”

Hince says these gatherings are important to recognize not just those who served, but also how the country’s relationship with the military has evolved over the years.

“It was not a good time in America. I grew up in New York City, and they had marches all the time. I had a roommate who said to me, ‘I’m going to march against the war. If I get arrested, will you come get me?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you’re my roommate. But I think you’re crazy,’” Hince recalled. “Now I’ve had two sons who have both served over in the Middle East, and it’s the same thing except the country backed them. We didn’t have that. We couldn’t wear uniforms traveling back then. We had to wear civilian clothes because they didn’t want us getting hassled. That’s how bad it was.”

Hince believes Bryan-College Station has become one of the best communities in the country in the way its people support veterans, in part because of the popularity of these ceremonies that highlight the wonderful people who served and lost their lives in our nation’s wars.

”Some, I’m sure, some Vietnam veterans came home and said, ‘That’s it,’” Hince said. “But here in Bryan-College Station, they came back and said, ‘Okay, what do we do? What can we do so it never happens again? How can we make our community military-friendly?’ And it really is. It really is.”

Hince says she plans on this ceremony also becoming an annual event moving forward.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.