Enjoyable sunshine Monday as we set up for the next cold front to arrive mid-week

By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Buckle up! We’re set for some BIG temperature swings this week. We get the good side of that to start the week - though it’s chilly early this morning, we area going to recover very nicely, aiming for a sunny and 75 Monday. Not bad for the first day back at work! The Gulf of Mexico can’t be held back forever, though, and by wake up time tomorrow, we’re right back to humid and relatively warm. A quick round of drizzle/light rain will be possible on the morning drive, then assuming we clear out the clouds, we may balloon to about 85 Tuesday afternoon. The next front won’t be far off, bringing a shot at some rain again and much cooler weather for Wednesday.

That always-mentioned “Easter Coldsnap” does indeed make an appearance as we approach Good Friday. After a sunny Thursday, skies turn generally cloudy (with periods of sun) through the Easter Weekend but temperatures will run on the “cool” side for late March. Morning 40s turn to afternoon 60s and low 70s through Easter Sunday. A very light rain or drizzle may show up at times from Saturday’s cloud cover.

Monday: Sunny. High: 75. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 55. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for late showers. High: 84. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

