Advertisement

Groesbeck: Trooper Walker’s community prays for a miracle

Community raises nearly $60K to help family
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.(Royden Ogletree KWTX/Texas DPS)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and relatives of Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Chad Walker, the state trooper shot in rural Central Texas Friday night, prayed for a miracle Sunday night as DPS reported Walker is “still alive and in critical condition.”

The shooting happened on Highway 84 about five miles outside Mexia shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said Walker pulled up behind a stranded motorist, but before Walker could offer help, the driver exited his vehicle and fired several rounds at the trooper’s patrol unit, striking Walker in the head and abdominal area.

The suspect fled on foot and, after a nearly 24-hour manhunt, was found dead from a “self inflicted gunshot wound” Saturday afternoon inside a home on Highway 84, a DPS spokesman said.

Sunday afternoon, Walker’s community and family gathered at the county courthouse in the trooper’s hometown for a prayer vigil and to share positive stories about Walker.

“We were very lucky that we were all able to get together for our 20 year reunion. And, you know, Chad was the center of attention on everything. Even the parade,” said Brandi Gettz, a family friend.

Those who gathered at the vigil not only heard from members of Walker’s graduating class, but also from his extended family in the Groesbeck Police Department.

“Chad is always one to help others, which is what he was doing the other night. He is always one to just step out there and lend a hand and he is always one that I will forever call my brother,” said Groesbeck Chief of Police Chris Henson.

Some in attendance demanded more be done to protect law enforcement officers in the state.

“With this going on now, I don’t think there’s any reason why we couldn’t start a new initiative to where this never ever happens again,” said Bryce Worsham, a family friend.

“Bulletproof windshields that we can put on the line to protect the ones who protect us. There’s no reason why we can’t have that,” said Worsham.

Those closest to the Walker Family started a GoFundMe account to help the trooper’s family with medical expenses and other financial needs.

As of late Sunday night, the account had raised nearly $60,000 for Walker’s family.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
Chad Prather plans to run as a Republican and challenge current Texas Governor Republican, Greg...
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
College Station Fire Department receiving water from students at Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department
The Briarcrest Retail Center is expected to be finished in a few months.
New retail center being built in Bryan
Strong storms cause damage in East Texas Saturday
Severe storms cause damage in East Texas Saturday

Latest News

The first ceremony at the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial honoring Vietnam veterans was...
Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial hosts inaugural ceremony for Vietnam veterans
Sunday Evening Weather Update 3/28
Sunday Evening Weather Update 3/28
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Living history
Experience US military history during Museum of the American G.I’S Living History weekend