Advertisement

London records zero daily deaths from COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – London on Monday recorded zero daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in over six months.

Official data shows no register of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the region.

The last daily record of zero deaths in London was on Sept. 14.

The news comes as England’s stay-at-home order was lifted Monday and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, allowing two households or groups of up to six people to meet outdoors.

London’s highest number of daily deaths was recorded last April with a peak of 231 in one day.

The region also surpassed 200 daily deaths in January as England was hit by another wave of cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded state trooper fights for life as accused shooter takes his own
The Corsicana Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was being chased by...
Police in Corsicana investigate murder at funeral home
Strong storms cause damage in East Texas Saturday
Severe storms cause damage in East Texas Saturday
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS Trooper Walker’s friends, neighbors and colleagues pray for a miracle
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines expected in the Brazos Valley next week as allotments from the...
Washington County hub left off of week 16 COVID-19 vaccine allocations

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study
Rep. John Raney on BVTM
Rep. Raney on BVTM: ‘We need to take care of the business of the state’ and eliminate restrictive 60-Day Rule
The massive container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal is now floating free.
RAW: Giant container ship finally floats free in Suez
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of President...
Obama family matriarch, former president’s step-grandmother, has died in a Kenyan hospital at 99