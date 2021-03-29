Man found with suspected methamphetamine during traffic stop arrested

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested after Grimes County deputies found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine in his car.

On March 27 around 8:10 p.m., Grimes County Patrol Sgt and K9 Handler Steven Siracusa conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan passenger car on State Highway 6 just south of FM 2. John Russup, the driver of the car, appeared very nervous which prompted further investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Russup denied consent to search his vehicle so K9 Tweaker was called on. Tweaker indicated on the vehicle, giving Siracusa probable cause to search the vehicle. The search later revealed a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

After being processed at the sheriff’s office, the suspected methamphetamine had a net weight of about 174 grams.

Russup has been charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, a second degree felony.

