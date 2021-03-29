Midweek Preview: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball welcomes Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The twin bill can be streamed on SEC Network + and the radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

The Aggies are coming off a series sweep against No. 23 South Carolina, in which the Maroon & White outscored the Gamecocks 18-6. Texas A&M belted four home runs on the weekend, highlighted by Kelly Martinez’s grand slam in game two. Rookie Bre Warren collected both RBI in Sunday’s finale, sending her first collegiate homer over the right field wall.

The pitching staff did not allow more than four hits in any of the contests. Makinzy Herzog tossed her eighth complete game Sunday to cement her 9-1 overall record.

This marks the first SEC series sweep at Davis Diamond since the facility opened back in 2018 against Auburn.

Texas A&M boasts a 23-5 (4-2 SEC) mark and are led offensively by Haley Lee and Warren. Lee has knocked in 24 RBI and blasted 11 home runs to amass a .437 batting average, while Warren maintains a .429 average and 14 RBI.

Herzog paces the staff with nine wins while Kayla Poynter has recorded six. Grace Uribe booked five and Kelsey Broadus has added three. Herzog ranks second in the conference with her 0.73 ERA and 12th in the nation.

The Islanders are currently 6-16 (1-2 SLC) and are led by rookie Sydney Holt. Holt leads the squad with 4 home runs and 14 RBI. Jenika Lombrana has tallied four wins in the circle holding a 2.90 ERA while Kandace Johnson has recorded one with a 4.53 ERA.

TICKET INFORMATIONTicket holders should use the Aggie Classic Day Three tickets for admission. If they no longer have that ticket, they may stop by the box office to get replacements. The box office will open one hour prior to first pitch.

To purchase tickets, please visit 12thman.com/Softball Tickets.

MASK POLICYPer Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue. Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Softball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Davis Diamond as safe as possible. To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

