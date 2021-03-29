Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (KBTX) - Lexus Gray, a missing 14-year-old has been found safe.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office the suspect, Justin Shaun Gray was arrested today in Mineral Wells.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Lexus Gray who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.

