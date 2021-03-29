Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

The suspect has been arrested
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, Texas (KBTX) - Lexus Gray, a missing 14-year-old has been found safe.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office the suspect, Justin Shaun Gray was arrested today in Mineral Wells.

Suspect Justin Shaun Gray was arrested today in Mineral Wells, Texas. Lexus Nichole Gray was with the suspect and is...

Posted by Rains County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 29, 2021

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Lexus Gray who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.

ARRESTED Lexus Gray is safe. ATTENTION RAINS COUNTY On 3/24 the minor female pictured here Lexus Gray, 5'6" 160 lbs...

Posted by Rains County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

