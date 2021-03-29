Rep. Raney on BVTM: ‘We need to take care of the business of the state’ and eliminate restrictive 60-Day Rule

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Rep. John Raney (R-District 14) says state lawmakers should get to work sooner.

“Here we are now, we’re close to 50 percent of the way through our session, and we’ve passed five bills. Some could say that’s all we need to pass… Well, that’s not truly accurate,” said Raney. “We need to take care of the business of the state.”

Raney has filed Joint Resolution 152 which would effectively do away with the “60- Day Rule,” which means lawmakers can only pass emergency legislation in the first two months of the session. His bill would bring lawmakers together for a pre-session meeting to handle administrative necessities.

“Then we can have an organizational meeting in December, after the vote has been certified, elect our speaker, take care of our business, adopt our rules and take care of any other organizational things that we need to do,” said Raney. “The speaker can then have all the committee assignments ready on the first day of regular session [in January], and we can go right to work hearing all the legislation that’s been filed.”

On Brazos Valley This Morning, Raney also spoke about another bill he has filed, the so-called “Good Samaritan Law.” The bill seeks to protect drug overdose victims and the 911 callers seeking medical attention on their behalf from prosecution. It was Texas A&M University students who approached Raney about the legislation.

A similar bill was passed by both chambers in a previous session, but Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the bill. Raney hopes this year will be different.

“There was some concern about someone using it multiple times,” said Raney. “We straightened that out and we have a good bill that the governor will support, and I hope we can get this passed soon.”

