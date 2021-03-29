SHSU’s Cowser, SLU’s Kinzeler Garner Southland Baseball Weekly Awards

FRISCO, Texas – Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser and Southeastern Louisiana’s Will Kinzeler are the Southland Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.

Cowser turned in his best series of the year, hitting safely and picking up at least one RBI in all 4 games in a 3-1 series win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Cypress native reached base safely 12 times in 19 plate appearances, hitting safely nine times with nine RBI and seven runs scored. The Bearkats (8-13, 5-7 SLC) head to Conway, Ark., for a four-game series with Central Arkansas, beginning with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on Thursday.

Kinzeler combined with a pair of relievers to post a three-hit shutout in the Lions’ series-opening win over Lamar, the first of four in the sweep that vaulted SLU to first-place in the conference standings. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven over seven innings. The Lions (16-8, 9-3 SLC) begin an eight-game homestand with McNeese in town for four games, starting with a 6 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.

Hitter of the Week – Colton Cowser, Sam Houston – Sophomore – Outfielder – Cypress, Texas

Cowser followed up a two-homer game in the series finale versus Northwestern State the previous week with a two-homer game in the series opener vs the Islanders, driving in a career-best five runs. The sophomore went 3-for-3 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader and 2-for-4 day with an RBI double and two runs scored in the nightcap. He delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning of the series finale, scoring the game-tying run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly.

Honorable Mention: Mitchell Dickson, Abilene Christian; Connor Emmet, Central Arkansas; Tyler Finke, Southeastern Louisiana; Lee Thomas, UIW.

Pitcher of the Week – Will Kinzeler, Southeastern Louisiana – Freshman – Starting Pitcher – Covington, La.

Kinzeler improved to 3-1 in his rookie campaign after tossing seven scoreless innings and striking out seven in a series-opening shutout of Lamar. After giving up his lone hit in the fourth, he struck out multiple batters in the fifth and seventh frames. Kinzeler didn’t allow a runner past second base and now owns the league’s third-best ERA (2.16).

Honorable Mention: Tyler Davis, Sam Houston; Caleb Seroski, New Orleans; Joseph Sgambelluri, Stephen F. Austin.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

2021 Southland Baseball Players of the Week

March 29 – Colton Cowser, Sam Houston; Will Kinzeler, Southeastern Louisiana

March 22 – Nate Fisbeck, McNeese; Levi David, Northwestern State

March 15 – Gaige Howard, New Orleans; Chris Turpin, New Orleans

March 9 – Colton Eager, Abilene Christian; Will Kinzeler, Southeastern Louisiana

March 2 – Clayton Rasbeary, McNeese; Will Dion, McNeese

Feb. 23 – Luke Marbach, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Collin Kulivan, New Orleans