Study shows local employment numbers in hospitality industry low; industry still on upswing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new report from Texas A&M university shows the hospitality and leisure industry is still feeling the impacts of COVID-19.

“I’ve weathered the great recession, I’ve weathered Sept. 11th while operating a hotel in Washington D.C., none of these things remotely resemble the impact of this pandemic,” said Greg Stafford, general manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

Stafford says while his industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, things are turning around.

“As we see the restrictions lessen, as we see the vaccine roll out, that’s getting better,” said Stafford.

A report from the Private Enterprise Research Center at Texas A&M shows employment in the hospitality industry is down 23 percent compared to February 2020.

“People have been helped by government, but other people have moved on to other careers and positions’” said Stafford.

“We’ll schedule interviews and then they won’t show,” said Julie Freeman, director of sales and marking for the Oldham Goodwin Group.

Freeman says they’re having the same struggles hiring, but at the Hyatt Place in College station things have been busy.

“Business is definitely up, demand is definitely up,” said Freeman.

They both anticipate demand staying up as we move into summer.

“For fall, as you know, Kyle Field will be at 100 percent capacity. We are already getting reservations for football,” said Freeman.

“I think we will be probably 85-90 percent recovered in the summer and probably largely fully recovered in the fall,” said Stafford.

Stafford added to be fully recovered by fall, the industry still needs help from local and state governments.

