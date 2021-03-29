Temperatures drop 20° - 30° between Tuesday & Wednesday

What a gorgeous Monday! It won’t last...but hey, what a gorgeous Monday! Clouds & humidity race back into the Brazos Valley overnight, which will actually “warm” temperatures a few degrees between 3am and sunrise Tuesday. A warmer, somewhat sticky day as highs reach for the low and mid 80s by afternoon. Wind is blowing at you (and stirring up the oak pollen) with gusts upwards of 25 to 30mph at times. Stand by...we are about to do a bit flip...

A cold front arrives around sunrise Wednesday. That will drop temperatures from around 70° to the 50s, steadily through the morning hours. As that north-northeast wind flips in, scattered light showers, mist, and drizzle will be possible -- moving north to south. Clouds and the breezy / gusty north wind will hold temperatures to the 50s for much of the day. Another chance for light showers by mid-to-late afternoon are expected to keep many in the Brazos Valley sub-60°. Good news: this front will clear the way for an enjoyable and comfortable Easter Weekend. Mornings will be cold Thursday & Friday -- upper 30s / low 40s -- with afternoon highs staying below-average for early April in the mid and upper 60s. Seasonable highs in the mid-70s return for your Easter Sunday.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for late showers. High: 85. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 70s falling to 50s with a cold front’s arrival. Wind: becoming NE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for light rain & drizzle. High: 59. Wind: NNE 15-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

