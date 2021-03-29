Treat of the Day: One last ride for local Vietnam veteran

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local Vietnam veteran got the chance to take one last ride in the type of tank he used to drive while deployed during the Vietnam War in the 1960′s.

Ken Pruitt got to savor the experience for the last time this weekend thanks to a surprise created by his son and the Museum of the American G.I. in College Station. Pruitt’s son told him they were going to visit the museum over the weekend but surprised him with the museum’s living history weekend. Officials with the museum worked with Pruitt’s son to get him in the same kind of M-50 tank he used in Vietnam when the museum took it out this weekend.

Pruitt says it was one of the best experiences of his life.

