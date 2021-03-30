Aggie Dance Team Places Second at American Collegiate Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Aggie Dance Team recorded a second-place overall finish at the American Collegiate Championships hosted by ADTS on Saturday at Timberview High School.

“I am extremely happy with the team’s performances in Arlington,” head coach Amy Liefer said. “Considering that is the first time this team has stepped foot on a competition floor in 18 years, they did an incredible job. Of course we are disappointed about getting second overall, but that just means there is more work to be done before we travel to Orlando. We’re excited about our national competition and are ready to represent Texas A&M out of state.”

Texas A&M finished first in the Jazz category, scoring a 293 out of 300, and captured the Team Competition title with a score of 288.

The Aggies defeated TCU and Texas while Louisiana-Monroe was the overall champion.

ADT returns to action April 10-11 at the College Classic National Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

For more information on the Aggie Dance Team, follow them on Twitter (@AggieDanceTeam) and Instagram (@aggiedanceteam).