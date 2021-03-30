Advertisement

Auction raises more than $100k for family of local DPS trooper

The Limestone County Fair Association turned a yearly fundraiser into a benefit for the family...
The Limestone County Fair Association turned a yearly fundraiser into a benefit for the family of Trooper Chad Walker.(Staff)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Fair Association turned a yearly fundraiser into a benefit for the family of Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who remained on life support Monday pending organ donation after he was shot by a driver he stopped to help Saturday night west of Mexia.

The annual Limestone County Fair was held last week at the fairgrounds in Grosebeck.

On Saturday, livestock was auctioned off to the highest bidder, and when the lot containing rabbits raised by the Walkers came up on the block, the total skyrocketed.

“Oh my gosh, it was crazy. It went from nothing to $58,000 and $110,000 in less than three hours,” said Brandi Getz. “That is a big deal.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale goes directly to the family, but the Limestone County Fair Association isn’t finished raising money for the cause.

They’ve set up a separate fund for the family that you can access by using a special QR code, seen here.

In a separate effort, a GoFundMe set up for the family had raised more than $80,000 by Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Wounded DPS trooper to donate organs as ‘final sacrifice’
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Hearne PD investigating shooting death; no suspect reported in custody
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS trooper’s friends, neighbors and colleagues prayed for a miracle

Latest News

The Franklin High School baseball team collected monetary donations to give to Trooper Chad...
Franklin High School baseball team collects donations to give to Trooper Walker’s family
Residents line up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos County hub.
Local health officials optimistic following early COVID-19 vaccine impacts
The mother of a little girl who was found buried in the backyard of a home in Bryan in 2018 is...
Trial begins for Bryan mother facing charges related to child’s death
Lee County deputies are attempting to identify a man found deceased in a roadway Saturday...
Lee County deputies attempting to identify man found deceased in roadway
Treat of the Day: One last ride for local Vietnam veteran
Treat of the Day: One last ride for local Vietnam veteran