Advertisement

Houston man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at apartment complex

Darrell Williams, 38
Darrell Williams, 38(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they caught an alleged drug dealer in the act at an apartment complex Monday.

According to authorities they were responding to possible drug activity and saw two people standing by their cars in the 100 block of Luther Street around 7:30 p.m.

The pair acted nervous when the officers showed up.

After a search, police say 38-year-old Darrell Williams from Houston had some meth and crack cocaine along with a digital scale.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. Williams was also wanted for two warrants by Hearne police.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when...
Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers
A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV...
Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes
A witness to the parking lot crash told police she followed the suspect onto Highway 6 where he...
Navasota man arrested on DWI charge after hit-and-run crash in College Station
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles
GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run

Latest News

The hub will operate on April 10 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Drive-thru vaccine hub coming to Benchley community on Saturday
‘Save Our Seniors’ vaccine clinic administering doses at Calvert Volunteer Fire Station
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home...
MLB snubs Georgia, Texas governor snubs MLB; won’t throw out first pitch at Rangers game
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard