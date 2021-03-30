Houston man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they caught an alleged drug dealer in the act at an apartment complex Monday.

According to authorities they were responding to possible drug activity and saw two people standing by their cars in the 100 block of Luther Street around 7:30 p.m.

The pair acted nervous when the officers showed up.

After a search, police say 38-year-old Darrell Williams from Houston had some meth and crack cocaine along with a digital scale.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. Williams was also wanted for two warrants by Hearne police.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.