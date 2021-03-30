Advertisement

Lee County deputies attempting to identify man found deceased in roadway

Lee County deputies are attempting to identify a man found deceased in a roadway Saturday night.
Lee County deputies are attempting to identify a man found deceased in a roadway Saturday night. Anyone with information on his possible identity is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 979-542-2800.(Photo courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - Lee County deputies are attempting to identify a man found deceased in a roadway Saturday night.

According to Captain Jack Allen, deputies received a report just before midnight about a man in the middle of County Road 306 in the Blue community. When paramedics arrived, they determined he was deceased.

“The man has not yet been identified. The decedent appears to be a Hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, thin build, mid 20′s to early 30′s in age, military-style haircut, wearing a tan G-shock watch and red yarn necklace,” said Cpt. Allen.

The man also has “Timothy” tattooed on his left forearm.

Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man. Anyone with information on his possible identity is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 979-542-2800.

