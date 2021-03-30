Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Mervin Peters honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mervin Peters was honored with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal at the Texas Society DAR State Conference on March 12.

Peters provided volunteer leadership in promoting historic preservation to develop Boonville Heritage Park, the first county seat of Brazos County. He restored and preserved landmark objects in the park that show a period in the U.S. westward settlement.

His leadership helped preserve and develop the recognized group of buildings, properties, cemetery, objects and continues to educate with interpretive panels, oral histories of the project components, and youth in historical significance tours.

Peters is known throughout the area and beyond. He maintains an interest in his family heritage of ranching and banking, having served as President and Chairman of Wells Fargo’s Brazos Valley branches. He has memberships in the Grand Society of Mayflower Descendants, Sons of the American Revolution, and Sons of the Republic of Texas. Peters says being a member of all three is a source of considerable pride to him.

Treat of the Day: A&M Outstanding Student Award winners
Treat of the Day: CSISD names four Employees of the Year
Treat of the Day: SHSU scholarship named in honor of Brenham ISD teacher
