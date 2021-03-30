Advertisement

Trial begins for Bryan mother facing charges related to child’s death

The mother of a little girl who was found buried in the backyard of a home in Bryan in 2018 is on trial this week for charges related to Rayven Shield’s death.
By Rusty Surette
Mar. 29, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mother of a little girl who was found buried in the backyard of a home in Bryan is on trial this week for criminal charges related to Rayven Shield’s death.

Virginia Ann Adams, 37, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center in August 2018 after her deceased daughter was discovered by police buried behind their home in the Castle Heights neighborhood. Adams was charged with Injury to a Child and Tampering with Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair a Human Corpse.

The jury in the trial was seated Monday and testimony began shortly after that in the 361st District Court at the Brazos County Courthouse.

Rayven Shields was first reported missing on July 30, 2018, and it was a few later when Bryan police located the 3-year-old’s body buried in the backyard of her home.

Adams was arrested along with her live-in boyfriend, Patrick Wilson, Sr., who was also charged in the case, but Wilson passed away in April 2020, according to Brazos County prosecutors.

The 52-year-old died of natural causes before he could ever be tried on the charges.

According to online records, Adams’s court-appointed attorneys are David Hilburn and Amy Banks.

