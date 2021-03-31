Aggies on the road to take on Missouri

COLUMBIA, Missouri – The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off their weekend series win over Georgia and midweek victory over arch-rival Texas when the play a three-game road series against the Missouri Tigers. The series starts Thursday with a 6:32 p.m. contest. The teams also play 6:32 p.m. on Friday and 3:02 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday’s game airs on SEC Network with John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Xavier Scruggs (color analyst) on the call. All three games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

The Thursday and Friday games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone. On Saturday, the Aggies make a rare appearance on NewsTalk 1620.Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 7 in the country in K-to-BB Ratio with a 3.90 mark. They also rank No. 8 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.9). Dustin Saenz (50 - 13th), Chandler Jozwiak (46 - 30th) and Jonathan Childress (44 - 42nd) rank in the top 50 in the nation in Strikeouts.

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents 45-12 in the first two innings, including 21-4 in the first frame. The Maroon & White have scored first in 18 of the 26 games this season. The Aggie pitchers have yielded just four first-inning runs, three earned, in 27 games, for a 1.00 earned run average. The Maroon & White are holding opponents to a .146 batting average in the opening frame, striking out 44 of 101 batters. Dustin Saenz has retired 18 of 20 batters he has faced in the first inning, including 11 strikeouts. Chris Weber has faced the minimum in three first innings, allowing one hit and hitting a batter, but he also turned a double play and caught a runner stealing.

Sophomore Alex Magers leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nation with his 13 pitching appearances. Magers is 1-1 on the season with a 1.65 ERA. He has yielded three runs on 14 hits and six walks while striking out 12 in 16.1 innings.The Aggies own a 53-35-1 edge in the all-time series against Missouri. The Maroon & White have won nine of the 13 meetings since the teams joined the SEC, but most recently the teams played to a wash, going 1-1-1 in a 2019 series in College Station. The last time the Aggies went to Columbia, they swept the Tigers by a combined tally of 25-4 in a 2017 trip. Missouri would get revenge later in the year, topping the Aggies 12-7 to eliminate Texas A&M from the SEC Tournament.

In the 2019 series in College Station, the Aggies won the opener 7-3. In game two, Texas A&M blew a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth and Missouri eventually prevailed in 15 innings as the Maroon & White squandered 7.2 scoreless frames by Asa Lacy who fanned 12 in the game. In the finale, the Aggies played with starters Mikey Hoehner (C) and Bryce Blaum (2B) on the shelf, with both being injured during the course of game two, and the contest ended in a 2-2 tie with a “getaway day” curfew enforced after 10 innings had been played.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (18-9, 2-4 SEC) vs. MISSOUR TIGERS (8-16, 1-5 SEC)Taylor Stadium at Simmons Field (6,100) • Columbia, Missouri PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• THURSDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 4-2, 3.07) vs. #35 Spencer Miles (So., RHP, 1-4, 6.47)

• FRIDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (So., LHP, 2-2, 3.38) vs. #8 Seth Halvorsen (So., RHP, 2-1, 7.52)

• SATURDAY: #38 Chris Weber (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 4.58) vs. #41 Zach Hise (Fr., RHP, 0-3, 5.40)

SCHEDULE

Thursday, 6:32 p.m. • Friday, 6:32 p.m. • Saturday, 3:02 p.m.

TELEVISION

Saturday – SEC Network • John Schriffen & Xavier Scruggs

RADIO

Thursday & Friday – SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco & Will Johnson

Saturday – NewsTalk 1620 • Andrew Monaco & Will Johnson

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

Thursday • Nate Gatter & Joe Crede; Friday • Ben Arnet & Joe Crede; Saturday • John Schriffen & Xavier Scruggs

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Texas A&M lead series vs. Missouri 53-35-1