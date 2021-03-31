Advertisement

Dr. Kathy Banks approved as new president of Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents unanimously approved the decision
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Board of Regents has announced Dr. Kathy Banks the next president of the university.

Banks was confirmed as the new president of Texas A&M University Wednesday afternoon. The Board of Regents announced Banks as the sole finalist for the position on March 3, but due to state laws governing boards have to wait 21 days before announcing final approval.

Banks is currently vice-chancellor of engineering and national laboratories for the Texas A&M University System and dean of the College of Engineering at Texas A&M. She earned her Ph.D. at Duke University. She studied and worked at three land-grant universities before coming to Texas A&M.

This decision comes after former President Michael K. Young stepped down from the position on Dec. 31, 2020, to serve as a full-time faculty member of the Bush School of Government and Public Service and the School of Law.

