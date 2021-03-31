Texas A&M gearing up for 3 game series against No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa starting Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama -- Texas A&M softball takes its five-game winning streak on the road for a three-game series against No. 4 Alabama, beginning Thursday and concluding Saturday at Rhoads Stadium.

The Maroon & White are coming off back-to-back wins against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Aggies pulled off their 12th shutout of the year in game one, 7-0 and capped the night with a 9-2 victory.

Offensively, Texas A&M belted five home runs, highlighted by Shaylee Ackerman’s grand slam and Dani Elder’s pair of solo shots. Kayla Poynter registered the start and win in game one, as the senior moves to 7-1 on the year. Grace Uribe garnered the start in the nightcap and climbs to a 6-1 mark as a result.

Texas A&M enters the series posting a 25-5 (4-2 SEC) ledger. The squad is led offensively by Haley Lee and Bre Warren who have amassed batting averages of .434 and .411. Lee has knocked in a team high of 27 RBI and 12 home runs. Warren, who was named SEC Player of the Week has tallied 14 RBI and notched her first collegiate home run against No. 23 South Carolina.

Makinzy Herzog paces the pitching staff with nine wins and Poynter has recorded seven. Uribe has compiled six while Kelsey Broadus has tallied three.

The Crimson Tide are currently 26-4 (6-3 SEC) after dropping a series to No. 7 Kentucky. The team is led in the batter’s box by Alexis Mack, Bailey Hemphill and Kaylee Tow. Mack and Hemphill are swinging .412 and .400 batting averages with Hemphill collecting 28 RBI and six home runs on the season. Tow has registered 24 RBI and four homers. In the circle, Lexi Kilfoyl and Montana Fouts both post 10 wins. Fouts has struck out a staff high of 124 and boast a 1.52 ERA.

Alabama leads the overall series 16-4 and hold a 5-1 record in Tuscaloosa. In 2019, the Aggies handed the Crimson Tide their first loss to snap their 33-game win streak in a 4-3 walk off win.

Games one and three of the series will be broadcast on SEC Network, with a 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. first pitch, while game two can be streamed on SEC Network+ at 5 p.m. The radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

