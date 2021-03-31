State rests case against Virginia Adams in sentencing phase of trial

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The state rested its case Wednesday against Virginia Adams, in which she pleaded guilty to the charge of injury of a child in the death investigation of her 3-year-old daughter Rayven Shields.

Several witnesses and experts for the state took the stand on Wednesday in the punishment phase of the trial. Madison Gressett, an investigator with Child Protective Services testified Wednesday that there were red flags in Adams’ history that pointed to something wrong. In 2004 Adams’ 4-year-old son, Tyrone Fenner, Jr., was allegedly beaten to death by his step-father Timothy Lewis.

Adams had also relinquished her rights to three other children, the court learned on Wednesday, but Gressett said that without proof of current abuse or neglect there was nothing she could do to intervene in Rayven’s case.

“I was hoping to find the truth in the investigation,” said Gressett. “If she was in danger I would have loved to have found proof of that at the time.”

Amy Banks of Banks & Banks Law and co-counsel for Adams brought to light a previous court order that stated Adams was only supposed to have supervision on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The order also stated that adult males that are not related to the child by blood were not allowed to be present during these visits.

“I just want to make sure we’re clear. There hadn’t been another court order,’ said Banks. If Virginia’s case hadn’t been closed. If the department were still in it, would Virginia have had any unsupervised access to this baby?”

“There’s no way of me knowing that,” said Gressett.

Paul Price, a digital forensics examiner contracted by the Bryan Police Department, was brought in to recover photos and evidence deleted from two cell phones. Price was able to recover four photos from the phones that appear to show bruises and a swollen eye on Shields.

“So the state’s exhibit 186 and 187 were both located in the image cache [in the phone]. This is a place where temporary copies of pictures are stored to help speed up the opening of the picture the next time you go to it,” said Price. “You can delete the original, but it doesn’t necessarily delete what’s in the cache.”

The toddler’s skeletal remains were discovered by law enforcement in the backyard of her mother’s home in Bryan during the summer of 2018.

The case is now in the sentencing phase and prosecutors are putting more details, evidence, and experts before the jury ahead of the punishment.

Adams faces anywhere from five years probation to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Timothy Lewis, now 43, is serving out his life sentence at the Alfred D. Hughes TDCJ Unit in Gatesville, Texas. He’s up for parole in 2044. Lewis’s attorneys spoke with KBTX in 2018 and said they continue to believe Lewis was wrongly convicted for his step-son’s death. Click here to see our previous story.

