Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 2 Florida children found safe

Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County,...
Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County, Florida, the Columbia County, Fla., the sheriff said.(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for two missing Florida children has been canceled, the Department of Justice’s Amber Alert Twitter account said Thursday afternoon.

Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County, Florida, the Columbia County, Fla., sheriff said.

The alert was issued on Wednesday evening after the children were abducted by their biological parents, David Evans and Sydni Jones, who had lost custody of the children.

The parents were arrested without incident, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, is charged with the murder of Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32.
Lee County woman arrested for murder of man found dead in the road
Las Palapas nachos
San Antonio staple now open in College Station
Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
Air Med 12 responded Wednesday to a vehicle crash in Burleson County at FM 50 and FM 60.
Two sent to hospital after vehicle crash at FM 50 & FM 60 in Burleson County
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS announces hometown hero has passed away

Latest News

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out...
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 36, injuring dozens
Emergency rescue teams have been deployed to assist after a train derailed in Hualien County,...
Taiwan: Rescue teams inside tunnel of derailed train
Priests pause on Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A...
Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites gradually reopen
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn’t random
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan