Barron Road water line project continues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A detour remains for a busy College Station road.

Westbound Barron Road is still closed to traffic by Highway 6. Contractors are replacing a 24 inch water line after emergency repairs were ordered. City staff say the line had three leaks and is being replaced.

After crews finish work on that side of Barron Road, work will shift to eastbound lanes causing more detours.

That project is expected to take two weeks to finish.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.