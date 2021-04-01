Baylor Scott & White Health now allowing more visitors into hospitals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Health announced Wednesday that they are officially expanding the visitation policy for all hospitals system-wide.

The hospital system had limited visitation because of the pandemic. This new policy went into effect March 31.

Below is a statement from the hospital in College Station regarding this change:

“At Baylor Scott & White, we know loved ones are an important part of the healing process. Today, we will begin welcoming additional visitors for patients receiving care for conditions other than COVID-19. The number of visitors may vary based on facility or unit as our team maintains our COVID-19 safety precautions.

In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we ask that only those essential for each patient’s physical or emotional well-being and care visit at this time.

Upon entry, visitors will be asked to wear a mask and pass a screening and temperature check.

For the safety of all, we are continuing to limit visitors for patients who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

Those who have questions about our visitor policy may contact the hospital or department directly to learn more.”

St. Joseph Health says they will still limit visitors into the hospitals for now.

