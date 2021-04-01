Bennett gearing up for Valero Texas Open tomorrow after earning SEC honors Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One day before representing Texas A&M in this week’s PGA Tour event, the Valero Texas Open, Aggie junior Sam Bennett was named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week on Wednesday for his win at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship.

It was the second SEC Golfer of the Week of 2021 for Bennett, who also received the honor on March 10 after winning the Cabo Collegiate. Bennett’s win at the Cabo Collegiate earned him a PGA Tour exemption into the Valero Texas Open, which will be contested April 1-4 at the TPC San Antonio.

Bennett will tee off from the first hole at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday with Roger Sloan and Rhein Gibson. “Ever since I was little, playing at a nine-hole course in Madisonville, playing in a PGA Tour event was always a goal of mine,” Bennett said.

“It’s pretty sweet. Honestly, if you would have told me six months ago that I was going to be playing in a PGA Tour event I would have said ‘no way.’”It’s going to be a lot of fun for me, especially with my brother on the bag. He’s always told he’d quit his job if I ever made it on the Tour, so we’re going to have a great time out there. What I’m really looking forward to is having the chance to tee it up, compete and win a golf tournament. That would get me into The Masters and I’m pretty excited about that opportunity. I’ve played that course a lot in junior golf and I feel like it suits my game pretty well.”

In a Valero Texas Open media availability on Tuesday Bennett said the past 8 months have been a roller coaster. He said his dad is dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease and has no idea that he has won a pair of college tournaments this month and will play in his first PGA Tour event starting tomorrow. One of the last phrases Sam’s dad said to him when he could still communicate was ‘Don’t wait to do something’.

That phrase is now tattooed on Sam’s forearm and has changed his approach to every shot he takes. “It took my dad like 15 minutes to write it out,” said Bennett.

“He actually wrote it out in his handwriting. It was probably one of the hardest things he ever had to do and now with that tattoo on my arm, I have a new pre-shot routine I do before every shot I just look at it. I say ‘Don’t wait to do something,’ and then step in and hit the shot,” concluded the Madisonville High School product.

Bennett joins a trio of former Texas A&M standouts in the Valero Texas Open field. Also playing in San Antonio are Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famers Ryan Palmer and Bronson Burgoon along with Cameron Champ

