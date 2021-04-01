Advertisement

Brazos Valley’s Easter Weekend forecast

Chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons as we hop into the weekend
Chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons as we hop into the weekend(kbtx)
By Grace Leis
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we hop into the Easter Weekend you can expect chilly mornings and comfortably warm afternoons. Good Friday will start on the drier and thus chillier side with temperatures near 40 degrees. A few rural communities may see a light frost as the sun rises. As winds begin to shift from the drier Northeast to the moist Southeast over Friday, Gulf moisture starts to return into the Brazos Valley. This moisture will add more cloud coverage throughout the weekend and allow for a very slight chance of showers for Saturday and Sunday into the beginning of next week. Easter morning has a slightly more comfortable start with its low in the low 50s warming up to the low 70s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies for your Easter Sunday.

Good Friday: Morning Low 42°, High 70°, Mostly Sunny, Winds SE 5-10mph

Saturday: Morning low 46°, High 70°, Cloudy, Winds SE 10-15mph

Easter Sunday: Morning low 53°, High 72°, Mostly Cloudy, Winds SE 5-10mph

