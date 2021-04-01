Brazos Valley’s March by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Coming on the heels of a WILD February in Texas and the Brazos Valley, March 2021 was, well, kind of bland.

The old saying goes, if March comes in like a lion it will go out like a lamb. This March started with near half an inch of rain falling -- and very little roar to go along with it. A cold front that promised to drop temperatures to the 50s underperformed, but did give the area a lamb-like ending and a shove into April.

March surrounded the Brazos Valley with severe weather. Multiple, long-track tornado events occurred in the Texas Panhandle, East Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama. Intense thunderstorms capable of hail up to the size of golf and tennis balls moved through the Hill Country, North Texas, and Central Texas. Locally a few watches were issued by the National Weather Service and noisy storms rattled by at times, but the first month of severe weather season treated Southeast Texas kindly.

March 2021 will once again be a month that ended above-average when it comes to temperatures -- something that the area, Texas, the United States, and the globe has come to expect. While many days were near average on either side of the scale, the above-average days that were experienced this month checked in as much as 10° to 15° high at the beginning of the month.

High temperatures as compared to the daily average in the month of March (KBTX)

For the 10th month over the past 15, and third in a row, rainfall fell short of the expected amount for the month. All said and done, March ended 1.44″ below-average at Easterwood Airport. 2021 is now behind near 3″ of rain for the year, as compared to the 30-year average. A stage one, MODERATE Drought is in effect for much of the area (with little relief in sight).

2021 is already near 3" shy of expected rainfall three months into the year. (KBTX)

Here is a look at March by the numbers:

Average Temperature: 63.5°

Temperature anomaly for the month: +2.1°

Number of days below-average: 12

Number of days above-average: 17

Number of days considered to be average: 2

Greatest high-temperature anomaly: +13° - Friday, March 12th

Greatest low-temperature anomaly: +18° - Thursday, March 11th & Friday, March 12th

Coldest morning of the month: 40°, - Wednesday, March 3rd

Coldest day of the month: 60° - Monday, March 1st

Warmest morning of the month: 68° - March 11, 12, 27

Warmest afternoon of the month: 84° - Friday, March 12th

Highest one-day rainfall total: 0.55″ - Tuesday, March 23rd (pre-sunrise)

Rainfall for the month: 1.73″

Rainfall deficit for the month: -1.44″

Highest wind gust of the month: 43mph - Wednesday, March 17th

Looking ahead to April:

April is the month that May showers are expected to bring flowers -- that may be lacking considering the little rain that has fallen. The upcoming month is not typically a high rainfall yielding one for the Brazos Valley. In fact, it ranks as the expected second driest month of the year, with anticipation of only roughly 2.66″ of rain. According to the Climate Prediction Center, there could be even less than that to go around in the coming 30 days. Rainfall is forecast to fall short of the average. Still, a heavy storm or severe weather event could quickly bust that forecast. Something to be seen...

Climate Prediction Center's forecast for precipitation throughout the month of April. (KBTX)

As for temperatures, warmer-than-average is the expectation for not only the area locally but much of the Lower 48. While the first days of April will check in below-average and very mild, warmer signals point to more end-of-spring-like temperatures to flare up in the first few weeks.

Climate Prediction Center's forecast for temperatures throughout the month of April. (KBTX)

