Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s new Fire Chief is now part of the community.

Richard Giusti was sworn in Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 1. He’s coming to the community after serving as an Assistant Chief in San Antonio. Giusti has been a firefighter for 34 years.

“Number one, the fire service is about serving the community. Being a public servant. There’s no greater honor I believe as far as our fire department, like I talked about here, to let our fire department know what my main priorities are. Number one it’s a round trip ticket for our firefighters,” said Giusti, when talking about keeping his men and women with the department safe.

Bryan’s new Fire Chief was sworn in today. Hear from Richard Giusti tonight on KBTX.@KBTXNews @CityofBryan pic.twitter.com/H3zZLwJJ9i — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) April 1, 2021

”Well we’re very excited to welcome Chief Giusti into the community. He’s going to serve the Bryan College Station community well,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Chief Giusti will start serving his new administrative role next week. His salary will be $175,000 a year, according to the city.

