Advertisement

Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony

Richard Giusti has been a firefighter for 34 years
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s new Fire Chief is now part of the community.

Richard Giusti was sworn in Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 1. He’s coming to the community after serving as an Assistant Chief in San Antonio. Giusti has been a firefighter for 34 years.

“Number one, the fire service is about serving the community. Being a public servant. There’s no greater honor I believe as far as our fire department, like I talked about here, to let our fire department know what my main priorities are. Number one it’s a round trip ticket for our firefighters,” said Giusti, when talking about keeping his men and women with the department safe.

”Well we’re very excited to welcome Chief Giusti into the community. He’s going to serve the Bryan College Station community well,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Chief Giusti will start serving his new administrative role next week. His salary will be $175,000 a year, according to the city.

We have our previous one on one interview with the new Chief here.

Our initial story on him being named lone finalist is here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, is charged with the murder of Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32.
Lee County woman arrested for murder of man found dead in the road
Las Palapas nachos
San Antonio staple now open in College Station
Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
Air Med 12 responded Wednesday to a vehicle crash in Burleson County at FM 50 and FM 60.
Two sent to hospital after vehicle crash at FM 50 & FM 60 in Burleson County
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS announces hometown hero has passed away

Latest News

Members of TAMU's Student Veteran Association receive a tour of what will be the newly...
Texas A&M Veteran Resource & Support Center holds appreciation ceremony for those working on renovation project
Places like the Lincoln Center have received past funding from these federal grants.
City of College Station seeks community input for federal grant spending
Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony
Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony
Restaurant Report Card- April 1, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- April 1, 2021
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting