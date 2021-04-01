Chilly mornings/comfortable afternoons lead us into Easter Weekend

As high pressure settles in, mostly clear skies combined with drier air through the overnight will allow for another chilly start Friday morning as lows dip down into the upper 30s/low 40s yet again. A bit of light, patchy frost could once again be a possibility, so best to keep the tender/sensitive vegetation covered up tonight, just to be on the safe side. You’ll want to take the jacket out Friday morning, but you’ll be able to shed the layers by the afternoon as a bit more sunshine helps daytime highs head for the upper 60s/near 70°. High clouds will work their way into the Brazos Valley by Friday afternoon, but overall great weather in store for Good Friday!

A weak disturbance moves in from the west heading into Easter Weekend. A touch more moisture moves in with this system which could potentially spark an isolated shower or two (very low rain chance), but nothing to cancel your holiday plans or egg hunts for by any means! Thermometers climb into the low 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoons after starting off in the upper 40s/low 50s respectively. Enjoy the cooler-than-average weather while it’s here -- a warming trend takes us into next week with the potential to see upper 80s/near 90° by the second half of the week. Stay tuned!

Good Friday: Mostly sunny, with high clouds filtering in by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 46. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

